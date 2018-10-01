State Senate Seat Will Remain Unfilled Until After Midterm Election

The Republican leader of the Ohio Senate says he’s confident that new central Ohio Congressman Troy Balderson will win in November, even as he’s announcing that Balderson’s replacement in the Senate won’t be picked until after the election.

President Larry Obhof says resumes from those who want to fill Balderson’s Senate seat will be accepted until November 16.

Balderson won the 12th Congressional district special election in August, and he and Democrat Danny O’Connor are on the ballot again for the full term next month. But Obhof says waiting till after the election doesn’t mean he’s leaving the door open for Balderson to return to the Senate.

“No, Troy Balderson is not going to lose, so that didn’t affect my judgment at all. He’s going to win by 8, for anyone who’s wondering,” he said.

Balderson beat O’Connor by less than a point in the heavily Republican 12th district. Whoever is selected as Balderson’s replacement in the Senate will have to run for a full term in 2020.