© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Kasich Says Efforts to Reduce Overdose Deaths Are Working

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 27, 2018 at 9:27 PM EDT
kasich_at_fatal_od_deaths_press_conf__1_.jpg
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Gov. John Kasich points to numbers that show some efforts are working.

The Ohio Health Department puts the official death toll  last year from accidential drug overdoses at 4,854 people. That’s more than 13 people a day, and a 20 percent increase over 2016. But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports Gov. John Kasich says there is good news in those numbers.

The report says more than 7 in 10 drug deaths involved fentanyl – a 22 percent increase over 2016 and a nearly 4,000 percent increase over the last five years. Because of fentanyl cocaine deaths are up 39 percent, and deaths from meth soared 130 percent. But Kasich notes Ohio hit an eight-year low in deadly prescription painkiller overdoses and heroin deaths are at a four-year low.

“There is a perception – I may be incorrect about this – that somehow this problem of drug abuse in our state is raging out of control. That is simply not true.”
 
Kasich credits the drop to tougher guidelines on prescribers, stronger drug monitoring and new regulations on drug wholesalers.
 

Tags

Government & PoliticsStatehouse News BureauGovernor John KasichOhio Department of HealthOhio opioid crisisOverdose deaths
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content