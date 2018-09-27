© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

DeWine Clarifies Statements on Supreme Court Nominee

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 27, 2018 at 11:23 PM EDT
A photo of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Friday on whether to recommend to the full Senate that Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court be confirmed. 

The committee heard compelling testimony Thursday from Kavanaugh and Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses him of sexually assaulting her in 1982, when the two were in high school. 

Mike DeWine had praised President Trump’s nomination of Kavanaugh in July, and then again at a debate Sept. 19 with Democratic opponent Richard Cordray.

“I think the president has done an excellent job in who he’s appointed to the Supreme Court,” DeWine said. 

But as the hearings on allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh began, DeWine said he’s urging caution among the members of the Judiciary Committee – which he served on in the US Senate.

“I think that the allegations obviously need to be taken very seriously, and the process needs to play out. I didn’t think we should pre-judge anything until we had the hearings,” DeWine said.

Republicans have been anxious to confirm Kavanaugh in time for him to be on the high court when its next term begins in October, but DeWine said there should be no rush. 

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rich Cordray spoke out against Kavanaugh at the debate with DeWine, saying these serious allegations need to be fully investigated. 

DeWine Clarifies Statements on Supreme Court Nominee
Richard Cordray speaks about Kavanaugh allegations

Reports indicate that Republicans tentatively plan to schedule a final vote on the Kavanaugh nomination in the full Senate sometime next week. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsStatehouse News BureauMike DeWineBrett KavanaughPresident Donald Trumpdebatessexual misconduct investigation
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content