The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Friday on whether to recommend to the full Senate that Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court be confirmed.

The committee heard compelling testimony Thursday from Kavanaugh and Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses him of sexually assaulting her in 1982, when the two were in high school.

Mike DeWine had praised President Trump’s nomination of Kavanaugh in July, and then again at a debate Sept. 19 with Democratic opponent Richard Cordray.

“I think the president has done an excellent job in who he’s appointed to the Supreme Court,” DeWine said.

But as the hearings on allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh began, DeWine said he’s urging caution among the members of the Judiciary Committee – which he served on in the US Senate.

“I think that the allegations obviously need to be taken very seriously, and the process needs to play out. I didn’t think we should pre-judge anything until we had the hearings,” DeWine said.

Republicans have been anxious to confirm Kavanaugh in time for him to be on the high court when its next term begins in October, but DeWine said there should be no rush.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rich Cordray spoke out against Kavanaugh at the debate with DeWine, saying these serious allegations need to be fully investigated.

DeWine Clarifies Statements on Supreme Court Nominee Richard Cordray speaks about Kavanaugh allegations Listen • 0:41

Reports indicate that Republicans tentatively plan to schedule a final vote on the Kavanaugh nomination in the full Senate sometime next week.