Ohio Democratic Party Reaches Tentative Agreement with Campaign Worker Union

A new union representing campaign workers that had criticized the Ohio Democratic Party over pay and benefits has reached a tentative settlement with the Party.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said, if the proposed agreement is ratified by the union representing campaign workers, his organization will be the first state party in the nation to finalize an organizers contract with the Campaign Worker’s Guild.

The two parties have been in negotiations for a couple of months now. The union had been critical of the party in the past for not coming to an agreement over pay and working conditions sooner.

Laura Reimers with the union said a vote is expected in the next few days but said she cannot talk about any of the specifics in the agreement and will not comment on whether she expects it will be ratified.