Group Calls for Extended Voting Hours and Other Voting Reforms

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 26, 2018 at 10:37 PM EDT
photo of Mike Brickner
ANDY CHOW
/
OPR
Mike Brickner wants to increase opportunities for people to cast ballots.

A coalition of voting rights groups says reforms are needed to the state’s election process to encourage voting and eliminate problems that keep voters from being able to cast ballots. 

A court order mandating weeknight and weekend voting hours statewide will expire next year.

Mike Brickner is working with the group All Voting is Local - which is urging the next Secretary of State to make those extended hours permanent. And that’s not all.

“Removing the prohibition against having only one voting site per county in the state of Ohio. Also instituting changes like having a permanent absentee voting list,” Brickner said.

In a written statement, a spokesman for current Secretary of State Jon Husted says improvements to voter registration and early and absentee voting processes have greatly enhanced the state’s score on a national election performance index. But the voting groups point out Ohio ranks behind 20 other states in that index.

