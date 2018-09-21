© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

UA Political Scientist is Critical of Trump Tweets

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published September 21, 2018 at 5:41 PM EDT
cohen.JPG
WKSU
Dave Cohen is assistant director of the Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron

President Trump tweeted today about the woman who’s accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her. The president says if the incident had occurred, there should have been charges filed.

Up to now, Trump has not commented on the accuser. University of Akron political scientist Dave Cohen says that was a better strategy.

“By the president interjecting himself it just reminds people not only of the actual thing that Judge Kavanaugh is being accused of, it also reminds people that the president himself has about 19 or so accusations against him.”

Cohen says the Republicans had the momentum up to this point.   

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
