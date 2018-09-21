UA Political Scientist is Critical of Trump Tweets

President Trump tweeted today about the woman who’s accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her. The president says if the incident had occurred, there should have been charges filed.

Up to now, Trump has not commented on the accuser. University of Akron political scientist Dave Cohen says that was a better strategy.

“By the president interjecting himself it just reminds people not only of the actual thing that Judge Kavanaugh is being accused of, it also reminds people that the president himself has about 19 or so accusations against him.”

Cohen says the Republicans had the momentum up to this point.