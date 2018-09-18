© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Portman Disappointed that Senators Did Not Raise Kavanaugh Concerns Earlier

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published September 18, 2018 at 10:18 PM EDT
a photo of Rob Portman
WKSU
U.S. Senator Rob Portman

Ohio Senator Rob Portman supports the Senate’s plan to hear additional testimony next week on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, though he's not happy about it. 

Questions about Kavanaugh have surfaced after a woman came forward this week claiming he sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

The woman, now identified as college professor Christine Blasey Ford, told Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein about the incident over the summer, but Feinstein never shared the information because Ford wanted to remain anonymous.

Portman says there were opportunities to bring this up to the judiciary committee earlier. 

“There were extensive public hearings, 32 hours with him, private sessions with him which it could’ve been brought up on anonymous basis, dozens of private meetings with senators. It’s not fair to the institution, it’s certainly not fair to Judge Kavanaugh, and I don’t think it’s fair to Dr. Ford.”

Portman points out that Kavanaugh has had a lengthy public service career during which he’s been vetted half a dozen times and no allegation like this has ever come up.

Tags

Government & PoliticsRob PortmanBrett KavanaughUS Supreme CourtChristine Blasey FordSexual Assault
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content