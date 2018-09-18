Effort to Reopen Massillon Hospital is Back to Square One

Massillon City Council closed the door Monday on making a deal with the City’s original choice to operate Affinity hospital, but it didn’t lock it.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Paul Manson, Massillon City Council

Two weeks ago Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazarro Perry named Paramount Matrix Healthcare as the city’s choice to run the Affinity facility, which closed in March.

Other bidders upped their offers prompting Council to delayed authorizing legislation to finalize the deal with Paramount in order to get more information.

Then the Massillon Independent broke a story alleging a principle in Paramount Matrix was named in a criminal complaint.

So Council tabled the issue, indefinitely--mothballing it unless Council wants it revived. Development Committee Chairman Paul Manson: “Well, we didn’t have enough information to act on it. You never know. They may be out of the picture. I’m sure you saw the articles in the newspaper. They may be out of the picture totally. But maybe not.”

Manson says city council will go forward with vetting the other bidders in hopes of finding a suitable operator for Affinity, which the city purchased in May.