Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Cordray Picks up Support from Environmental Groups

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published September 18, 2018 at 9:55 PM EDT
photo of David Miller
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Conservation Ohio's David Miller announces his group's support for Rich Cordray in the race for governor.

Environmental advocates are putting their support behind Democrat Rich Cordray in his campaign for governor. They say between him and his Republican opponent, Mike DeWine, Cordray is the one who will back environmental protections and support clean energy.

Ohio’s top environmental groups say Cordray has shown he can implement strong standards for clean air and clean water in the state.

Conservation Ohio’s David Miller says Cordray’s record on clean energy will be especially important, not just for the environment but for Ohio’s economy," Miller said. “There’s been debates in the Legislature about rescinding some of those clean energy standards and there are states that are surrounding us that are moving past us and if Ohio wants to stay viable in the future in a clean energy economy then we need to move forward now.”

Ohio’s standards increase renewable energy use. Gov. John Kasich vetoed a repeal of those standards two years ago, keeping them in place.

DeWine hasn’t addressed clean energy in his platform but points to his record of protecting Lake Erie while in the U.S. Senate.

Rich Cordray Conservation Ohio David Miller Mike DeWine Election 2018
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
