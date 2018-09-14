© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Conservative Group Works to Educate Union Workers About Supreme Court Ruling

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 14, 2018 at 6:03 PM EDT
A photo of the flyer.
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
A photo of the flyer.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently issued a landmark ruling that overturns 40 years of precedent and ends compelled union dues for public employees. Now, a right leaning think tank is going a step further and mailing literature to make sure public employees in Ohio know they don’t have to pay into the union. 

The Buckeye Institute’s flier promotes a website where workers can find information on how to quit paying union dues. The organization’s president, Robert Alt, says they deserve to know how to do that.

“What we’ve done is we have gone through all of the collective bargaining units throughout the state to provide the details they need to exercise their rights," Alt said. 

Dennis Willard, a spokesman for a coalition of labor unions called “We Are Ohio,” calls this effort shameful.

“This is a concentrated, planned attack on working people being funded by billionaires like the Koch brothers and being carried out by their tools at the Buckeye Institute," Willard said. 

Willard says if this effort persuades union members to quit, it will result in lower pay, weaken benefits and make working condition less safe for all workers. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
