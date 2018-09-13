Federal Grant Provides Training to Workers Affected by GM Lordstown Layoffs

The U-S Department of Labor approved a grant Wednesday that will provide funds for employment and training services for 337 workers affected by recent layoffs at the Lordstown General Motors plant.

On January 17, 2017, General Motors laid off more than 1,200 employees at the Lordstown plant. Hundreds more workers from three other auto suppliers also lost their jobs because of the cutbacks.

This grant, applied for by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, aims to help get those workers back on their feet.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says help from the grant will not be limited to employees laid off by General Motors.

“With employment and training for a number of these workers – not just workers at Lordstown General Motors but the workers at three other auto suppliers that are affected by the Lordstown layoffs.”

The grant will provide up to $1.75 million in funding, with $875,000 available immediately.

GM Lordstown has decreased shifts at the Lordstown plant from three to one. The plant produces the Chevrolet Cruze.