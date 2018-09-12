© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Josh Mandel Files Paperwork for Possible U.S. House Run

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 12, 2018 at 9:00 PM EDT
photo of Josh Mandel
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Mandel dropped out of the U.S. Senate race earlier this year, citing his wife's health.

The term limited state treasurer has revealed what he may be planning as his next move.

Josh Mandel leaves office at the end of this year, and quit his campaign for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in January, citing his wife’s health condition.

But it turns out that a month or so later, Mandel filed paperwork establishing a committee to run for the U.S. House, and in May filed paperwork indicating he might run for the 11th Congressional district. The district includes parts of Cleveland and its eastern suburbs and extends south into the Akron area. 

This is a strongly Democratic district, represented for the last ten years by Marcia Fudge

This move would allow Mandel to keep a federal campaign committee, rather than close his existing campaign account, which holds more than $3.6 million left over from his Senate run.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJosh MandelMarcia FudgeOhio 11th DistrictU.S. House of Representatives
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
