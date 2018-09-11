© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

State Commerce Director Says Medical Marijuana Should be Available in Ohio "in a Few Months"

WKSU | By Stephen Brown
Published September 11, 2018 at 6:17 PM EDT
Photo of marijuana leaves
JO INGLES
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
More inspections of the state's growers will be done this month. That should lead to about half of the 26 growers being certified and growing, according to the state Commerce Department director.

The head of Ohio’s Department of Commerce says the state continues work to get its new medical marijuana program up and running. She’s still not giving an exact timeline for the program.

Department of Commerce Director Jacqueline Williams says as of Tuesday, five growers have received cultivating licenses. She expects several inspections this month to lead to about half of all of the state’s 26 growers being certified and growing medical pot.

"We also have processors who are setting up their business," Williams says. "We have testing labs that have been approved and are setting up their businesses. And we think that in a matter of a few months that we will actually have product on shelves and people will be able to buy those products.”

The state’s program was supposed to be up and running last Saturday, and Williams says they technically met that deadline by having systems in place.

Tags

Government & Politicsmedical marijuanaOhio Department of Commercejacqueline williams
Related Content