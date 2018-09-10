Substance Abuse Survivor Opposes Issue 1, Says Drug Court Saved Her Life

A substance abuse survivor is fighting against the statewide issue on the ballot this fall that would reduce prison time for non-violent drug offenders. The former addict said, had this measure passed years ago, she would’ve faced a fate worse than jail time.

Shea Fraser of Marysville says she spent years struggling with addiction, starting with prescription pills and evolving to heroin. She said Issue 1 would take incentives away from addicts who are given the choice between prison or drug court, which diverts them to treatment.

“I can tell you right now that without drug court I would not be standing here today, at all, I would not have gone to treatment on my own,” she said.

Some criminal justice reform groups and former addicts support Issue 1, saying prison becomes a barrier between addicts and treatment under Ohio’s current laws.