Organizers Prepare for Annual Ohio Statehouse 9/11 Flag Memorial

Every year since 2002, the Statehouse puts out a flag memorial on the lawn to remember victims of September 11, 2001. Organizers are getting ready for this year’s display, and volunteers are being invited to help put out the flags.

Statehouse spokesman Luke Stedke said the annual display consists of 2,977 small flags on the capitol grounds – one for each of the people who perished in the terrorist attacks 17 years ago.

“Seen from above, you see two towers. You see a strip in the middle that represents the field in Shanksville, Pa. And then, in the center, towards the north end is the Pentagon,” he said.

Stedke said there will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. Sept. 10. The public is invited to attend and help place flags in the display afterward. Once it’s finished, the display will remain until the close of business on Sept. 13.