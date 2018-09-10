© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Organizers Prepare for Annual Ohio Statehouse 9/11 Flag Memorial

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 10, 2018 at 8:55 PM EDT
The 9/11 display in the past.
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Organizers of the annual flag memorial at the Ohio Statehouse are inviting the public to attend and help set out flags.

Every year since 2002, the Statehouse puts out a flag memorial on the lawn to remember victims of September 11, 2001. Organizers are getting ready for this year’s display, and volunteers are being invited to help put out the flags.

Statehouse spokesman Luke Stedke said the annual display consists of 2,977 small flags on the capitol grounds – one for each of the people who perished in the terrorist attacks 17 years ago.

“Seen from above, you see two towers. You see a strip in the middle that represents the field in Shanksville, Pa. And then, in the center, towards the north end is the Pentagon,” he said.

Stedke said there will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. Sept. 10. The public is invited to attend and help place flags in the display afterward. Once it’s finished, the display will remain until the close of business on Sept. 13.

Government & Politics9/11Statehouse 9/11 memorialSeptember 11Ohio Statehouse
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
