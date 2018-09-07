Fundraising Could Break Records in Ohio Gubernatorial Race

The latest fundraising numbers show Ohio's gubernatorial race could be the most expensive in the state's history. Republican Mike DeWine raised $2.4 million while Democrat Richard Cordray brought in $2.7 million. That means some competitive races up and down the ticket this fall.

University of Cincinnati Political Science professor David Niven says candidates will be able to tell their stories.

"It's not the case that the candidate with the most money wins but it is always the case that the candidate with no money loses," Niven said.

Ohio State University Political Science professor Paul Beck says, unlike four years ago, the Democratic statewide candidates have raised enough to be competitive.

"You know the energy in Ohio and other states right now is very much on the Democratic side and you can see this in the fundraising totals," Beck said.

And with the money spent by outside groups, this year could see some of the most expensive races in Ohio history.