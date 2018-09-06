Ohio Democrats to Hear from California Senator at Annual Dinner

Last month, President Donald Trump headlined the Ohio Republican Party’s annual state dinner. Now, the Ohio Democratic Party has also chosen a high-profile speaker for its annual event.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and Republicans, will speak at the Ohio Democratic Party’s annual legacy dinner. Party spokesman David DeWitt says Harris talks about issues that Democrats care about, especially in a big midterm election year.

“Hard working Ohioans deserve access to affordable health care, good paying jobs and a fair shake. And that’s what Senator Harris fights for and that’s what we are fighting for.”

The event will be held on Sunday, October 7th in Columbus.