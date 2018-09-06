© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Democrats to Hear from California Senator at Annual Dinner

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 6, 2018 at 10:36 PM EDT
kamala_harris__credit_twitter_.jpg
@SenKamalaHarris on Twitter
Sen. Kamala Harris served as California's attorney general before being elected to the Senate in 2016.

Last month, President Donald Trump headlined the Ohio Republican Party’s annual state dinner.  Now, the Ohio Democratic Party has also chosen a high-profile speaker for its annual event.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and Republicans, will speak at the Ohio Democratic Party’s annual legacy dinner. Party spokesman David DeWitt says Harris talks about issues that Democrats care about, especially in a big midterm election year.

“Hard working Ohioans deserve access to affordable health care, good paying jobs and a fair shake. And that’s what Senator Harris fights for and that’s what we are fighting for.”

The event will be held on Sunday, October 7th in Columbus.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
