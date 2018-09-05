Senator Rob Portman Speaks On Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) expects increased scrutiny will extend confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh into the weekend.

While Portman and other Republicans support the nominee, some lawmakers say they have not had enough time to review the more than 40,000 documents released Monday. The documents detail Kavanaugh’s time working for the George W. Bush administration.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings thus far are marked by frequent Kavanaugh protestors. Portman called the hearings “spirited” but said that is to be expected nowadays.

“I think that’s just the new normal for Washington. It’s too bad that sometimes these hearings look like a circus to people,” he said. “On the other hand, it’s very appropriate for people to express themselves and do it in an appropriate way.”