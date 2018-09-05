© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Worries Issue 1 Will Take Away the Power of Drug Courts

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 5, 2018 at 6:02 PM EDT
MAUREEN O'CONNOR
OHIO SUPREME COURT
O'Connor says the terms of Issue 1 are not clearly defined.

The top justice of the state’s highest court is speaking out about a constitutional amendment that's on the fall ballot. Issue 1 would require low-level drug offenders be charged with misdemeanors, not felonies. Supporters say money could then go to treatment instead of crowded prisons.

Justice Maureen O’Connor says she’s worried Issue 1 would take away drug court as an incentive judges can offer drug offenders, the only way she says the courts can ensure they get treatment. And it would allow for reduced sentences for inmates not convicted of murder, rape or child molestation – terms O’Connor says aren’t clearly defined.

“I think what’s been created here is some, via imprecise language and some unintended consequences, grave concerns for the implementation of this, should it pass, and a tremendous burden on the courts,” she said.

O’Connor also says the amendment wouldn’t have any effect on the federal system, where there is no opportunity to divert offenders to drug court.

