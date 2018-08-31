© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Products With Marijuana-Derived Oil CBD for Sale, Despite Being Illegal

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 31, 2018 at 7:47 PM EDT
photo of a store
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
This Columbus, Ohio, store sells products with CBD oil, which is illegal, according to the rules of the state's Pharmacy Board.

Products derived from marijuana that don’t contain THC, the chemical tetrahydrocannabinol that produces a “high,” are being sold in stores throughout the state. Cannabidiol, or CBD oil, can be found in boutique shops and health food stores. But the state’s Pharmacy Board says sales of those products are illegal.

The board’s clarification on CBD oil, which is derived from marijuana or hemp, says it is illegal under Ohio’s new medical marijuana law. The board says CBD oil must go through the same testing procedures and comply with the same rules as actual marijuana.

And the board adds the only legal way to sell it is through a medical marijuana control program dispensary.

The message is clear that until dispensaries are operational, and none are right now, no one is allowed to possess or sell CBD oil and other marijuana-related products. Still, some stores stocking CBD oil are continuing to sell it, despite the pharmacy board’s ruling.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
