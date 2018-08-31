© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio House Democrats to Propose Bill That Will Create Drug Policy Post

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 31, 2018 at 8:19 AM EDT
Rep. Richard Brown
Jo Ingles
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Democratic Rep. Richard Brown speaks (at the microphone) while surrounded by supporters of the drug policy bill.

Democrats in the Ohio House say they plan to introduce a bill in the lame duck session of the legislature later this year that would, among other things, create a cabinet level position to deal with drug policy. 
Rep. Richard Brown says Gov. John Kasich’s executive order to create an opioid action team is only temporary.

“While we appreciate what’s been done, we don’t think it’s enough yet,” Brown said. 
 
Brown is proposing a bill to create a cabinet level office to work with communities in fighting opioid abuse.
He says mayors and both the Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates proposed a similar office.
 
Kasich spokesman Jon Keeling said that won’t solve the problem, and the state is spending $1 billion on the opioid crisis now. But Brown notes heroin and fentanyl overdoses kill more Ohioans under 50 than car accidents, breast cancer and gun violence combined.

