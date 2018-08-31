© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Lawmakers Consider Alternative High School Graduation Requirements

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 31, 2018 at 8:36 PM EDT
Graduates pose, backs to the camera.
KAREN KASLER
Any long-term high school graduation requirements probably won't go into effect until 2021, according to Senate Education Committee Chair Peggy Lehner.

With many Ohio students back in school, officials and lawmakers are hoping to prevent a possible crisis in education like the one that had them scrambling to find alternative graduation requirements for the state’s high school juniors and seniors for the last two years. 

The current state budget includes a set of graduation alternatives to help as many as one-third of the class of 2018 who, it appeared, wouldn’t meet the existing requirements.

A committee of principals, superintendents and teachers has been meeting every other week, and Senate Education Committee Chair Peggy Lehner said she’s hoping to see some long-term recommendations from that group soon.

“I’m hoping that the legislature will look at that and say, let’s reconsider something temporary for ’19 and ’20 and move to the more robust system further down the road,” she said.

Lehner said longer-term requirements likely wouldn’t go into effect till at least 2021. Some lawmakers said they’re worried about the effect of extending the alternative standards instead of imposing stronger requirements now.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
