Rep. Ryan skeptical of Trump's commitment to improve NAFTA

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan is hopeful about the tentative trade agreement between the United States and Mexico announced by President Trump Monday.

The President has been working to improve the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, commonly known as NAFTA.

The new agreement aims to increase the percentage of vehicle components made in North America, from 62.5 percent to 75 percent.

During an interview on NPR’s Morning Edition, Congressman Ryan, a known critic of NAFTA, questioned whether Trump would follow through on these changes.

“You look at what he says, not just from one day to the next but from one Tweet to the next, or one hour to the next. So, it’s difficult for those of us who take this stuff very seriously to take him seriously. But again, I’m hopeful because this is an issue that Democrats like me from parts of the country that I come from may find some agreement with what the administration is doing.”

Canada has been a member of NAFTA. Trump is taking a wait and see approach on whether the country will get on board with the agreement.