© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Trump to Speak at Ohio Republican Party's Annual Dinner

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 24, 2018 at 5:37 PM EDT
Donald Trump speaking at one of his rallys
KAREN KASLER
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

President Trump is headlining the Ohio Republican Party’s annual dinner tonight, the biggest fundraising event of the year.

The event is being held at the Columbus Convention Center, where an anime convention is also underway. As guests arrived in suits and dresses, anime vistors entered  in costumes of superheroes and characters from Japanese animation.

Trump is expected to speak at 6, after visiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital with the First Lady and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. He also attended a fundraiser with US Senate candidate Jim Renacci. 

Every Republican candidate on the fall ballot is expected to be at the dinner, along with several hundred party officials, volunteers and would-be candidates.

One Republican who won't be here is Gov. John Kasich, who hasn’t attended a state GOP dinner since Trump was elected and helped install party chair Jane Timken.

The state dinner has been planned for months, but it wasn’t known till last week that Trump would speak.  Party chair Jane Timken says her pre dinner VIP  reception - featuring a table of 10 guests for $10,000 - is a sell out.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJane TimkenPresident Donald TrumpDonald TrumpRepublican dinnerOhio Republican Party
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content