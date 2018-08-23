© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Sen. Brown and Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh Meet

Published August 23, 2018 at 8:33 PM EDT
Supreme Court building, Washington, DC
Ohio's Sen. Sherrod Brown talks about his impression of Brett Kavanaugh, who President Donald Trump has nominated for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ohio’s Sen. Sherrod Brown said that after meeting with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this week, he still has deep concerns.

Brown said Kavanaugh’s decisions as a lower court judge showed a pattern of ruling in favor of corporations and against labor and consumer interests. Nothing in his meeting with the nominee allayed his concern.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says he'll hold off on deciding how he'll vote on the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh until after his Senate hearings.

Brown also said he found it disingenuous that Kavanaugh shifted his position on presidential power since being an advisor to the Republican effort to impeach President Bill Clinton.

“In those days, he thought that the president should be weakened. And now his comments and biases seem to be to protect this president who nominated him. So, I sense more than a little, at least some, hypocrisy there,” he said.

Brown said he will not make a decision on the nomination until after Kavanaugh’s Senate Hearings.

