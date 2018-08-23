Rep. Sykes Seeks Kasich's Help in Civil Rights Complaint

State Rep. Emilia Sykes is asking for Gov. John Kasich’s help.



She filed complaints with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission six weeks ago, in which she detailed her experiences of unfair treatment at security checkpoints at the Statehouse.



Sykes, who is African-American, says she is being targeted because of her race and gender.



The complaint is against four entities, including the Ohio House of Representatives and the Department of Public Safety.



To avoid an investigation, Sykes has asked for mediation.

“So far all four parties have declined to mediate with me. They have refused to sit with me and talk about the issues and move forward without an investigation,” she said.

So, she's asking the governor to encourage the agencies to reconsider mediation, saying it would avoid the length and expense of an investigation. Kasich has yet to respond.



