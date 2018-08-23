© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

New Governor's Race Campaign Ads Target DeWine

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 23, 2018 at 7:56 PM EDT
photo of Rich Cordray and Mike DeWine
TWITTER
Mike Dewine (left), a Republican, and Rich Cordray (right), a Democrat, are competing in the race for Ohio governor this fall.

The same day that Republican Mike DeWine aired his first ad of this fall’s governor’s race, a group of Democratic governors launched their ad against him.

Richard Cordray started his TV ad campaign earlier this month. But this commercial is from the Democratic Governors Association, and it goes after ads from the group’s Republican counterpart.

“Mike DeWine’s special interest allies are making false attacks on Rich Cordray. Because Rich Cordray has spent his life taking on the big banks and drug companies — the very companies funding DeWine,” the ad says.

One of those Republican Governors Association ads has been labeled “mostly false” by Politifact.

It’s unclear how much the Democratic Governors Association, which is a super PAC, has spent on this ad buy. But the ad does mention “dark money” spent in support of Republican candidates. Dark money is raised by groups on both sides and will likely continue to be as this race is expected to set a spending record.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7w8ttB4G2lY&feature=youtu.be

Tags

Government & PoliticsMike DeWineRich CordrayOhio governorRepublican Governors AssocationElection 2018Democratic Governors Association
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
