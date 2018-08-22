© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

DeWine's First Ad for Governor Slams Cordray for Untested Rape Kits

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 22, 2018 at 7:22 PM EDT
photo of untested rape kit
MIKE DEWINE
/
FACEBOOK
In response to Mike DeWine's political ad for governor that criticizes his opponent Richard Cordray's handling of untested rape kits, Cordray says DeWine is "playing politics" with something as serious and sensitive as the rape kits.

Republican Mike DeWine has put out his first ad for this fall’s race for governor, and it’s a reminder that the two leading contenders in this contest have faced each other before.

The ad features rape survivor Alyssa Allison, whose rape kit was in the backlog of 12,000 that DeWine said he found after the 2010 election. That was the race in which he defeated Attorney General Richard Cordray, who his opponent again this fall.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZ_uOU13SSU&feature=youtu.be

“Cordray’s failure left serial rapists free to strike again,” the ad says. “Then Mike DeWine became Attorney General. He tested all 12,000 rape kits. Now hundreds of rapists are behind bars.”

“Thanks to Mike DeWine, they found my rapist,” Allison said the ad.

Cordray responded that DeWine had seven years to finish testing that backlog and didn’t until this past February and that he’s sad to see DeWine playing politics with something as serious and sensitive as rape kits.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
