Sen. Portman Helps Prepare Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh for Hearings

Ohio Republican Rob Portman was one of four senators who went to the White House Monday to prep Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before his Senate confirmation hearings.

Portman said he’s confident Kavanaugh will be ready to field questions from the Senate Judiciary committee, including whether he’d overturn Roe v. Wade.

“He’s not going to legislate from the bench. He’s not going to put his personal philosophy out there. He’s also going to show respect for long-standing precedent," Portman said.