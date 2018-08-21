© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. Kasich Will Skip State GOP Dinner Featuring President Trump

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 21, 2018 at 8:34 PM EDT
photo of Gov. John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. John Kasich says he will miss the Ohio Republican Party's state dinner to take one of his daughters to college.

Gov. John Kasich said he won’t be at the Ohio Republican Party’s biggest annual fundraising event, which this year will feature President Trump who is both a Kasich critic and a frequent target of Kasich’s criticism

Kasich said he disagrees with Trump’s policies and doesn’t like his leadership style but has no animosity toward Trump. As for the Republican state dinner, which Trump is headlining this Friday, Kasich said he won’t be there because he’ll be taking one of his twin daughters to college.

“So I’m going to be spending a lot of time with her. I don’t need to be at that dinner. I mean, I’m going out, got people coming in. Let ‘em all go and celebrate and all that stuff,” he said.

At last year’s GOP state dinner, Kasich appeared only at a pre-dinner reception and didn’t go on stage with Vice President Mike Pence, after Pence made a remark in a speech about Medicaid expansion that Kasich labeled as “fake news.”

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
