Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Cordray Highlights Time On 'Jeopardy' in Campaign Ads for Ohio Governor

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 20, 2018 at 8:16 PM EDT
photo of Rich Cordray
RICHKNOWSOHIO.COM
Rich Cordray, the Democratic candidate for Ohio governor this fall, is playing up his experience on the game show "Jeopardy" in new ads on social media.

As the candidates for governor gear up for the final push for votes this fall, the Democrat in the race continues to be criticized by many political pundits for being too dry and nerdy. Now, Rich Cordray himself is launching a social media campaign to capitalize on that image.

Many people know Cordray was a five-time champion of the "Jeopardy" game show back in 1987. And for those who don’t, Cordray’s campaign is putting out ads on social media that pose trivia questions to someone walking down the street then he answers. 

For example, when he asks, “What is the state rock song of Ohio?” He then answers, “It’s hang on Sloopy. Sloopy hang on!” 

The web ads direct viewers to a website where they can watch Cordray’s performances on the popular game show.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
