Ohio Governor Candidate DeWine Unveils Plans for Workforce Development and Investments
The Republican candidate for governor has rolled out a workforce development and economic investment plan that he described as cutting edge, focusing on public-private partnerships but also shutting down what he said are regulations that hurt businesses.
Mike DeWine said his “prosperity plan” has several components:
- Establish regional job training partnerships
- Push for more federal block grants for job training
- Create an app to match employers and potential workers
- Set up "opportunity zones" in economically distressed communities
- Change the law so researchers working at Ohio’s universities can keep their intellectual property
- Halt regulations that hurt business and job growth.
“We’re reinventing job training. We’re incentivizing new innovators. And we’re getting rid of needless government regulations,” he said.
Democratic opponent Richard Cordray also rolled out a workforce development agenda, which he said focuses more on putting workers first.