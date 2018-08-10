Opponents Say 'Parent's Rights Bill' Will Only Hurt Ohio's Transgender Children

Critics of Ohio’s so-called Parent’s Rights Bill say the legislation will only hurt transgender children in the state.

The bill, which has received national attention, would allow parents to deny treatment for their transgender children. It also requires teachers, school counselors and health care providers to “out” transgender children to their parents.

State Rep. Nickie Antonio, a former teacher, said that is her biggest concern with the legislation.

“Home is not always safe for some of our kids. I’m sorry if that comes as a shock to some people. I think it’s important we have procedures and policies in place to be able to give (transgender children) a safety net,” she said.

She said the bill is an example of legislators inserting their personal views into what she said should be family decisions.