Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio's Libertarian Party Is Ready to Be Noticed This Fall

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 9, 2018 at 7:26 PM EDT
Libertarian Party logo
The Libertarian Party
The Libertarian Party of Ohio has candidates for governor, auditor, secretary of state and several congressional districts races.

The close contest in the 12th Congressional District and this fall’s battle for governor have caught the attention of many political watchers in Ohio. But after regaining minor party status last month, the Libertarian Party of Ohio says it’s ready to be noticed.

The Libertarian Party of Ohio lost state recognition with rules passed by the Republican-dominated legislature in 2013.

But Communications Director David Jackson said since regaining state recognition, the party has candidates for governor, auditor, secretary of state and several Statehouse races. And he said the party can win some, though they’re not a professional political organization.

“We are a completely volunteer grass roots organization so we operate on a different wavelength,” he said.

The party also has candidates in four of Ohio’s 16 congressional districts, but not in the high-profile 12th District that has Green Party candidate Joe Manchik, Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor. Libertarian Matthew O’Connor failed to get enough signatures to quality.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
