Government & Politics

A New Bill Proposes to Provide More Protection to Whistle-blowers in Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Karen Kasler
Published August 9, 2018 at 7:04 PM EDT
jack_cera_speaks._kathleen_clyde_and_steve_dyer_look_on__credit_jo_ingles_.jpg
Jo Ingles
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
With the support of State Reps. Kathleen Clyde (left) and Steve Dyer (right), State Rep. Jack Cera (middle) speaks about a bill he's sponsoring that provides more protection for whistle-blowers.

Some Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that they say would provide more protections to whistle-blowers. 

Democratic Rep. Jack Cera is a sponsor of a new bill that, if passed, would provide more protections to people who report wrongdoing involving taxpayer funds. 

“No one should be silenced for fear of losing their job, being demoted or being intimidated," he said. "And these reforms we are putting forth today will make sure that no one will have to second-guess doing the right thing.”

The bill would simplify the reporting process for whistle-blowers, provide broader coverage of the types of reports that may be covered, and provide more protection against retaliation.

Sponsors say they want bipartisan support for the bill and are willing to make changes in order to win support from majority Republican lawmakers.

