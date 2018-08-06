Democrats Outraise Republicans in Latest State Race Filings

The latest campaign fundraising numbers for statewide candidates in 2018 are in, and there is good news for both Republicans and Democrats.

Campaign filings at the end of July show Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray raised $2.7 million. Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine raised about $2.4 million.

But when it comes to the total amount of cash available now in campaign war chests, DeWine has nearly double the amount Cordray has. As far as down ticket races, Democrats generally outraised their Republican counterparts.

Perhaps the biggest fundraising battle, besides the gubernatorial race, is the campaign for Ohio Attorney General. Democratic candidate Steve Dettlebach brought in three times the amount of his Republican opponent Dave Yost. Both have more than $3 million available now.