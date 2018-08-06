© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Democrats Outraise Republicans in Latest State Race Filings

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 6, 2018 at 7:23 PM EDT
photo of Rich Cordray and Mike DeWine
TWITTER
Campaign filings at the end of July show Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, Richard Cordray, raised $2.7 million in the period, compared with his Republican opponent Mike DeWine's $2.4 million.

The latest campaign fundraising numbers for statewide candidates in 2018 are in, and there is good news for both Republicans and Democrats.

Campaign filings at the end of July show Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray raised $2.7 million. Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine raised about $2.4 million.

But when it comes to the total amount of cash available now in campaign war chests, DeWine has nearly double the amount Cordray has. As far as down ticket races, Democrats generally outraised their Republican counterparts.

Perhaps the biggest fundraising battle, besides the gubernatorial race, is the campaign for Ohio Attorney General. Democratic candidate Steve Dettlebach brought in three times the amount of his Republican opponent Dave Yost. Both have more than $3 million available now.

Government & PoliticsRichard CordrayMike DeWineOhio governors raceCampaign financeElection 2018
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
