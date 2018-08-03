© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. Kasich Won't Sign Gun Bill, But It Will Become Law Anyway

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 3, 2018 at 8:12 PM EDT
photo of Gov. John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
For the first time as Ohio governor, John Kasich uses a procedure that allows a bill to become law without his signature for a gun measure.

Gov. John Kasich is using an unusual procedure that will allow a gun bill to become law without his signature.

Kasich will not sign a bill that waives the concealed carry license fee and training mandate for active members of the armed forces or for honorably discharged or retired veterans. But it will become law without his signature once it is filed with the Secretary of State’s office. 

Kasich spokesman Jon Keeling said it’s the first time the governor has used this procedure to pass a law.

He said the legislature let politics get in the way of passing other common-sense gun legislation Kasich wanted. And Keeling said Kasich thinks this bill has merit and should pass, but the next piece of gun-related legislation the governor will sign needs to be the package that includes a ban on bump stocks and red flag laws.

Government & PoliticsGov. John KasichJon Keelingconcealed carrygun control
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
