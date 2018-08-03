2018 was a big election year in Ohio. Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate. But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.
Anonymous Polling Place Texts Confuse Ohio Voters
Voting rights groups say they are getting reports of misinformation and misleading text messages.
Mike Brickner with the group All Voting is Local said some voters in the 12th Congressional District are getting misleading messages in the days leading up to Tuesday’s special election.
“They’ve received anonymous text messages into their phones saying their polling place has changed, causing them to kind of go into a panic,” he said.
Brickner encourages anyone who gets a message like this to immediately report it to the local board of elections.
He also said voters who think they may have been eliminated from the rolls for being inactive voters should go ahead and vote because a recent court settlement will allow them to do so.