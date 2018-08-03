© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Anonymous Polling Place Texts Confuse Ohio Voters

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 3, 2018 at 8:26 PM EDT
photo of Ohio voters
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Advocates encourage voters who receive anonymous texts about polling places to report them to local boards of election.

Voting rights groups say they are getting reports of misinformation and misleading text messages.

Mike Brickner with the group All Voting is Local said some voters in the 12th Congressional District are getting misleading messages in the days leading up to Tuesday’s special election.

“They’ve received anonymous text messages into their phones saying their polling place has changed, causing them to kind of go into a panic,” he said.

Brickner encourages anyone who gets a message like this to immediately report it to the local board of elections.

He also said voters who think they may have been eliminated from the rolls for being inactive voters should go ahead and vote because a recent court settlement will allow them to do so.

Government & PoliticsMike Brickner12 Congressional DistrictAll Voting is LocalvotingElection 2018
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
