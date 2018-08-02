Governor Candidate Cordray Announces Plan to Fix Roads and Bridges Without Tax Hikes

The Democrat who wants to be Ohio’s next governor says the state needs to repair its roads and bridges, make sure all of the state has access to broadband internet, and invest in public transportation.

Richard Cordray says he wants the state to issue a bond package to allow it to borrow money to make improvements to roads, bridges, broadband internet and public transit. But he emphasizes that effort won’t involve a tax hike.

“We just banked a $670 million surplus at the end of the fiscal year," he said. "We have the new Supreme Court ruling on sales taxes on internet purchases that’s going to be a windfall for state revenue. We do not need tax increases at this time. That’s off the table as far as I’m concerned.”

Cordray says details on the cost and scope of the plan will come after comprehensive study.

In a recent public forum, his Republican opponent, Mike DeWine, said he’ll appoint a blue ribbon task force to come up with an infrastructure plan and ways to pay for it. And he didn’t rule out tax increases, if those were recommended.