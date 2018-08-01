© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Governor Candidate Cordray: People Relying on Medicaid Expansion Need Predictability

Andy Chow
Published August 1, 2018
photo of Richard Cordray
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, Richard Cordray, argues his opponent, Republican Mike DeWine, fought to kill the Affordable Care Act that allowed Medicaid expansion.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rich Cordray is doubling down on his support for Medicaid expansion and its economic viability. Cordray, along with Gov. John Kasich's administration, says the program is sustainable and needs to remain consistent.

Cordray says keeping Medicaid expansion is a top priority. He says the program, which covers about 700,000 Ohioans, is already sustainable through Kasich’s system that includes hospital fees and managed care taxes.  

He points out his opponent, Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine, fought to kill the Affordable Care Act that allowed the expansion. Cordray says, when it comes to health care coverage, the 700,000 Ohioans who depend on the expansion need predictability.

“It’s a peace of mind issue for many families and many people across Ohio,” Cordray said.

DeWine now says he supports Medicaid expansion but argues it’s not sustainable. He proposes measures like work requirements and wellness programs but hasn’t said how much they will save. 

Those programs are already in the works under the Kasich administration.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
