Government & Politics

Gov. Kasich Signs Bill That Increases Drug Trafficking Penalties

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 1, 2018 at 7:20 PM EDT
photo of Brenda Ryan
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Brenda Ryan, of Cuyahoga Falls, lost her daughter to a drug overdose in 2016. The man who provided the drugs later had his charge reduced.

Gov. John Kasich has signed a bill into law that increases penalties for drug trafficking.

Cuyahoga Falls resident Brenda Ryan is raising her 7-year-old grandson after his mother, Sheena Moore, died from a drug overdose in 2016. She was only 31 years old. 

Ryan says the man who provided the deadly drugs to her daughter spent only eight years in prison because the penalties were reduced once it was determined the drug wasn’t heroin.

“What they thought was heroin, when it was tested, they found it was carfentanyl and fentanyl, which is way more deadlier than heroin, and they actually had to lower his charge,” she said.

The bill Kasich signed into law increases penalties for trafficking fentanyl to the same level as the most dangerous drugs. He says this new law will be one more step the state can take to lower the number of opioid deaths in Ohio.

Government & Politics, Gov. John Kasich, drug trafficking, drug penalties, fentanyl, carfentanyl, Brenda Ryan, Sheena Moore, opioids
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
