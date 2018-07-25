© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. Kasich Pushes for Markets for Struggling Farmers, Not Subsidies

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 25, 2018 at 7:38 PM EDT
photo of Gov. John Kasich
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. John Kasich says farmers want markets, not to be put on welfare.

Gov. John Kasich went on his final tour of the Ohio State Fair as governor. His visit comes as Ohio farmers are caught in the middle of an international trade war.

The state's No. 1 industry, agriculture, is on full display at the fair. That’s why Kasich is so concerned with the latest decisions coming out of Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China have triggered a trade war, resulting in a tumultuous market for farmers. And now the White House is dedicating $12 billion in emergency relief for farmers.

“We get into a position where farmers don’t have access to those markets because access to those markets are critical to farmers," Kasich said. "They want to sell. They don’t want to be subsidized. They don’t want to be put on welfare. They want to be in a position where they can sell their products around the world."

China has countered the U.S. with tariffs on soybeans and pork, two big commodities for Ohio.

