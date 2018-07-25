A New CDC Registry to Help Researchers Learn More About Firefighters and Cancer

A new law aims to fight cancer diagnoses among firefighters.

The Firefighter Cancer Registry Act will require the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create a voluntary registry to collect data on cancer rates. The results will be made public for researchers.

Democratic U.S Sen. Sherrod Brown, who brought the bill to Congress, said the CDC will develop strategies to use the data to spur research.

"We need to learn why firefighters are at such high risk," Brown said. "We need to know more about the chemicals that are all over, particularly new construction homes, and we need to get researchers the data they need to find answers and solutions."

Brown worked alongside Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Lisa Murkowski on the bill.

President Donald Trump signed it into law earlier this month.