© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio House to Vote On Revised Payday Lending Bill

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 20, 2018 at 6:53 PM EDT
ohio_house_session_chamber_062018_-_chow.jpg
Andy Chow
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
State representives return to vote on a proposed payday lending bill.

State representatives plan on returning to Columbus to vote on the payday lending bill. The legislation, if passed, would overhaul the way the industry is regulated in Ohio.

The Ohio Senate made a few big changes to the payday lending bill but nothing to dismay the support of consumer advocates.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Kyle Koehler, was also happy with the changes. He said he believes they have enough votes in the House to concur with the Senate’s version.

The bill caps interest rates and fees and bases payments on a person’s monthly income.

The payday lending industry, which has a powerful lobby at the Statehouse, has knocked the bill as overregulation that would put storefronts out of business.  

Supporters say this change is needed as too many people are getting trapped in debt cycles.

Tags

Government & PoliticsPayday lendingkyle koehler
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content