Brown: Stakes Are Too High for Trump to Misspeak on Russia

Ohio U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown joined the bipartisan backlash over President Donald Trump’s remarks on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The president said he simply misspoke earlier this week during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Trump seemed to side against findings of U.S. intelligence agencies.

Brown said the stakes are too high for that kind of mistake.

“It’s not about one word or what the president said – whether he said “would” or “wouldn’t” – the president still hasn’t said that Russia hacked our election and needs to demand Putin hand over those responsible and take steps to prevent Russia from continuing to attack our democracy,” he said.

In a press release after the summit, Ohio’s other U.S. Senator, Rob Portman, said Trump’s remarks were “troubling” and questioned the president for failing to stand up to Putin.