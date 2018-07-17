Democrats Want Community Investments from Ohio's Rainy Day Fund

Democratic leaders are calling on the state to release some of the $2.7 billion in the state’s rainy day fund. One senator said that money can be used to invest in the people.

Democratic Sen. Joe Schiavoni is once again saying it’s time to use some savings to show communities the state cares about them by spending it on things like broadband internet, universal preschool and infrastructure.

“If you don’t invest in your people, then you have people moving out of Ohio in order to build a life with their family,” he said.

Gov. John Kasich strongly opposed that. When adding to the fund last week, he said local government officials "whine" about wanting money for special projects when it needs to be saved for an economic downturn.