Government & Politics

Ohio Libertarians Regain Minority Party Status

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 12, 2018 at 9:55 PM EDT
Libertarian Party logo
The Libertarian Party
The Libertarians' governor candidate must get 3 percent of the vote this November in order for the party status to be kept for the 2020 election.

The Libertarian Party of Ohio has officially regained “minor party” status in the state. 

Secretary of State Jon Husted said the Libertarians submitted more than 60,000 valid signatures, which was more than they needed to get their party’s designation on the ballot with its candidates. 

The party lost that status in 2014 when lawmakers changed the rules to make it harder for minor parties to appear before voters. Opponents say they did that to help boost John Kasich’s chances of re-election.  The Libertarian candidate for governor that year was disqualified from running because of invalid petitions. 

To keep the party’s status for the 2020 presidential election, Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Travis Irvine will need to get of the 3 percent of the statewide vote this November.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
