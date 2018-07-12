Ohio Libertarians Regain Minority Party Status

The Libertarian Party of Ohio has officially regained “minor party” status in the state.

Secretary of State Jon Husted said the Libertarians submitted more than 60,000 valid signatures, which was more than they needed to get their party’s designation on the ballot with its candidates.

The party lost that status in 2014 when lawmakers changed the rules to make it harder for minor parties to appear before voters. Opponents say they did that to help boost John Kasich’s chances of re-election. The Libertarian candidate for governor that year was disqualified from running because of invalid petitions.

To keep the party’s status for the 2020 presidential election, Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Travis Irvine will need to get of the 3 percent of the statewide vote this November.