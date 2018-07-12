© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine to Keep Medicaid Expansion with Reforms

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 12, 2018 at 5:26 AM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Mike DeWine announces his position on Medicaid reform while accepting an endorsement from the Ohio State Medical Association.

For the first time, the Republican candidate for governor is stating clearly that he would keep Medicaid expansion for all 700,000 Ohioans covered under it. Mike DeWine says he’s been supportive all along, but his opponent says that’s not true.

While accepting the endorsement of the Ohio State Medical Association, DeWine said he’d keep Medicaid expansion but that he’d reform it, including adding work requirements and wellness incentive programs.

“Look, there’s no change. What we have said is, all along, is that it had to be reformed,” he said.

But Democratic candidate Richard Cordray said DeWine has always opposed the Affordable Care Act, which allowed for Medicaid expansion, and that during the Grand Old Party primary, DeWine said Medicaid expansion would not exist if he were elected.

“Mike DeWine has done an absolute flip-flop right in the middle of this campaign on a key issue of health care accessibility,” Cordray said.

Gov. John Kasich has said he hoped both candidates would consider keeping Medicaid expansion, which he pushed through over Republican lawmakers’ opposition in 2013.

Government & PoliticsMike DeWineRich Cordraymedicaid expansionaffordable care actJohn HustedMedicaid reformOhio State Medical AssociationGov. John KasichOhio gubernatorial race
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
