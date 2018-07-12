© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Gov. John Kasich Frustrated With Lack of Movement on Ohio Gun Regulation Bills

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 12, 2018 at 9:23 PM EDT
Kasich at the 2017 State of the State
YOUTUBE
Kasich comments on his frustration in two different appearances.

Gov. John Kasich is sounding off on the lack of movement on gun regulations that he’d proposed earlier this year. He’s commented on it in two separate public events.

Kasich talked mostly foreign policy at the NATO summit at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., but he did note his frustration about a package of gun law changes that he hoped Republican state lawmakers back home would take up.

“I have a legislature that refuses to consider common sense gun bills,” he said.

The day before at the Columbus Metropolitan Club he brought up one part of his proposal, a so-called red flag law to allow law enforcement to seize weapons from people considered to be dangerous.

“I cannot pass that through this legislature,” he said.

Rep. Michael Henne is the sole sponsor of the bill, which has had four hearings but is facing strident opposition from gun rights groups. Kasich has also said he wouldn’t sign a so-called “stand your ground” bill that many Republican lawmakers support.

Tags

Government & PoliticsGov. John Kasichgun controlColumbus Metropolitan ClubStand Your Ground
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content