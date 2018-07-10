© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Some Akron City Council Members Are Not On Board with Possible Primary Move

Published July 10, 2018 at 9:28 PM EDT
William Rich at the podium flanked by Mayors Horrigan, Kline, Walters, Akron Council President Summereville, Mayor Adamson and County Exdcutive Shapiro
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
Summit County Board of Elections Chairman William Rich at the recent announcment of the effort to shift the Summit County primary to the same day as the state's primary.

The idea of moving Summit County’s primary election from September to earlier in the year is running into some opposition in Akron City Council. 

Bruce Kilby, Akron City Council, Ward 2
Credit Akron City Council
/
Akron City Council
Akron City Council member Bruce Kilby

A week ago, the mayors of Akron and four nearby cities along with the county executive called for holding the local primary the same day as the state primary in May.

But Akron City Council member Bruce Kilby says that would hurt political newcomers and candidates without their party's backing.

He says they need those extra months to off-set the campaign financing advantages of establishment candidates.  “Let the challengers challenge," said Kilby.  "And if they can make the case, then that’s what democracy is all about.  I think the real motivations behind this, and I think this administration is pushing it, is they want to make it easier for themselves to get reelected.”

Councilmen Russ Neal has also expressed concern about shifting Summit County's primary to earlier in the year.

Moving the primary requires amending the County Charter.  The county council as well as each of the city councils must approve putting the amendment before voters as a ballot issue. Akron City Council is expected take up the proposal next week.

Government & PoliticsAkron CharterSummit County CharterCharter amendmentSummit County PrimarySummit County Board of ElectionsElection 2018
